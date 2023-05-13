(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The deputy leader of Turkey's Republican People's Party (CHP), headed by presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, told Sputnik the opposition wanted to bolster ties with Russia in the event of electoral win

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) The deputy leader of Turkey's Republican People's Party (CHP), headed by presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, told Sputnik the opposition wanted to bolster ties with Russia in the event of electoral win.

"We are a party that believes that it is important to have a good relationship with Russia. Not only with Russia, but with all of our neighbors ... There are a number of problems (in Turkey's ties with Russia) but we want to solve them through dialogue and bring the ties to a new level," Oguz Salici said.

Kilicdaroglu is the main challenger of sitting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in this Sunday's presidential election. Kilicdaroglu is backed by a six-party opposition alliance.

Salici said CHP was open to deepening economic cooperation with Russia, going forward.

"We can bolster trade. The tourist sector is of high importance to us. We are committed to promoting development and prosperity in the region. We are not prejudiced against having a relationship with Russia," the CHP deputy leader said.