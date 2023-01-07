UrduPoint.com

Killed Russian Priest Was Target Of Ukraine's Army - Patriarch Kirill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus' Kirill said on Saturday that Archpriest Mikhail Vasilyev killed in the frontline zone of the special operation in Ukraine had been followed and become the target of the shelling.

"We knew that Father Mikhail Vasilyev was followed and this strike was conducted in order to kill him. Every priest near the frontline is aware he is an easy and wanted target, however, no one leaves until the priesthood recalls, all remain loyal to their priestly oath and pastoral duty," he said on air on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The rector of the Patriarchal Metochion at the headquarters of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces, Advisor to the Chairman of the Synodal Department of the Moscow Patriarchate for Cooperation with the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies Archpriest Vasilyev was killed on November 6 in the special operation zone while performing pastoral duties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the title of Hero of Russia to the archpriest posthumously.

Russian Archpriest Oleg Artemov, Priest Anatoly Grigoriev, Archpriest Evfimy Kozlovtsev and Priest Alexander Tsyganov were also killed while performing their pastoral duties in the area of the special operation in 2022.

