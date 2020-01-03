Killing of Iran’s top commander: China asks US, Iran to exercise “restrain”

(@fidahassanain)

The spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Affairs department says that both sides Iran and the US should demonstrate tolerance in the developing tense situation.

BEIJING: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2020) In reaction to killing of Iranian top General Qassem Soleimani in US air strike in Iraq, China urged both sides, especially the US to exercise restrain here on Friday.

While talking to the reporters, a spokesperson of Chinese Foreign department said that Iran and the US must ensure patience, especially the US in the arising situation in Iran and middle east over killing of Qassem Soilemani—the top commander of Iranian forces.

On Friday morning, the US killed Iran Top General Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad International airport.

The Pentagon said that US President Donald Trump ordered killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani after a pro-Iranian mob set US embassy on fire in Baghdad. The US declared this killing as “defensive action”.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” said Pentagon in a statement. According to media reports, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraqi paramilitary group Hashd Shaabi, was also killed in the US Air-Strike.

"The deputy head of the Hashd, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and head of the Quds Force, Qassim Soleimani, were killed in a US strike that targeted their car on the Baghdad International Airport road," Hashed Shaabi, also known as the Popular Moblization Forces (PMF), said in a statement early Friday.

The PMF also said that five of its members and two guests were killed in an airstrike on their vehicles on the ground of Baghdad International Airport on Friday. Later, Iraq’s military-run-Security Media Cell issued a statement that three Kayusha rockets hit the airport.