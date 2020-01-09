Killing Soleimani Has Not Make US Safer - House Speaker Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a press conference on Thursday said the assassination of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani has not made America safer.

"I do not believe in terms of what is in the public domain that they have made the country safer by what they did," Pelosi said.

Thursday afternoon the House plans to adopt a war powers resolution in order to limit US President Donald Trump's ability to conduct military actions against Iran.

"We will have more discussions today," Pelosi said.

Attempts to find peace "must overweight war," she added.

House Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that this "war powers resolution cannot become law".

Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed in the early hours of Friday by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani and al-Muhandis were blamed by Washington for organizing demonstrations at the US Embassy in Baghdad on December 31.

In response, Iran launched a missile attack against two military bases housing US troops in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday.