Killings At Sudan Rally 'unacceptable Crime': Army Ruler

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 02:37 PM

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Sudan's military ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Tuesday condemned the shooting dead of five schoolchildren at a rally as an "unacceptable crime", state television reported.

"What happened in Al-Obeid is sad. Killing peaceful civilians is an unacceptable crime that needs immediate accountability," state television quoted Burhan as telling a group of Sudanese journalists.

