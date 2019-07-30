Killings at Sudan rally 'unacceptable crime': army ruler

Sudan's military ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Tuesday condemned the shooting dead of five schoolchildren at a rally as an "unacceptable crime", state television reported

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Sudan's military ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Tuesday condemned the shooting dead of five schoolchildren at a rally as an "unacceptable crime", state television reported.

"What happened in Al-Obeid is sad. Killing peaceful civilians is an unacceptable crime that needs immediate accountability," state television quoted Burhan as telling a group of Sudanese journalists.