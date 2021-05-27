(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has described the situation in the country in recent years as the hardest one in its history, in an address to the 8th Congress of the General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea, published on Thursday by the state-run Korean Central news Agency.

"In recent years, despite the hardest situation in history, the state power and the country's status have increased ... We currently have to fight a hard fight amid a perceived lack of everything, but the creation of fruitful life under socialism, which would allow everyone lives prosperously, without envying anyone, is not a matter of remote future," Kim said, praising the working class for its loyalty and heroic struggle.

The North Korean leader also said that the country had entered a new age, the one that requires great progress, changes and growth.