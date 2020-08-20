(@FahadShabbir)

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 )

Kim made the announcement at a full meeting of the party's central committee on Wednesday, where he "assessed achievements and shortcomings" since the last congress in 2016, the official KCNA news agency reported Thursday.

In unusually frank terms for Pyongyang, the meeting concluded "the goals for improving the national economy have been seriously delayed", and living standards had not been "remarkably" improved.

Kim said there had been "unexpected and inevitable challenges in various aspects and the situation in the region surrounding the Korean peninsula".

The UN Security Council, US, EU and others have imposed sanctions on the North over its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, which have made rapid progress under Kim's leadership.

The acknowledgement of falling short was "intended to justify the regime's expected failure to achieve the economic goals it set out earlier", Hong Min told AFP, an analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

The timing of the meeting in January, close to the inauguration of the winner of November's US presidential election, was intended as a signal, he added.