MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulated on Saturday Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 75th anniversary of Korea's liberation from the Japanese rule, the North Korean state-run KCNA news agency reported.

"Kim Jong Un, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, sent a message of greeting to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, president of the Russian Federation, on Aug. 15. The message extended sincere and warm greeting to the president, friendly government and people of Russia on behalf of the government of the DPRK and its people on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Korea," KCNA reported.

In his letter, Kim expressed hope that the cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow would further develop on the basis of common understanding.

"The message sincerely wished the Russian president bigger success in his responsible work for building powerful Russia and the friendly Russian people wellbeing and prosperity," KCNA added.

August 15 is commemorated by both North and South Koreas as the anniversary of the liberation of Korea from the decades-long Japanese colonial rule.