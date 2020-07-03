UrduPoint.com
Kim Hails Role Of N.Korean Workers' Party In Averting COVID-19 Outbreak - State-Run Media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that the country has managed to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 thanks to the efforts of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and the cohesion of people, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that the country has managed to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 thanks to the efforts of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and the cohesion of people, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Kim took part in an enlarged meeting of the Central Committee of the WPK to discuss the immediate work and the important policy issues of the party and the state.

According to the KCNA, after analyzing the 6 month-long national emergency anti-epidemic work, Kim came to the conclusion that North Korea has "thoroughly prevented the inroads of the malignant virus" thanks to the efforts of the leadership of WPK Central Committee and a "high sense of voluntary spirit displayed by all people who move as one on orders of the Party Central Committee.

"

The North Korean leader also called on WPK leadership to maintain a maximum alert to maintain a stable anti-epidemic situation in the country.

According to official data, North Korea has not registered a single case of COVID-19.

