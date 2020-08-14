Kim Jong Un Appoints Kim Tok Hun New Premier of North Korean Cabinet - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appointed Kim Tok Hun a new premier of the North Korean cabinet instead of Kim Jae Ryong, who had been relieved from his post, the state-run KCNA news agency reported on Friday.

"Kim Jong Un, chairman of the State Affairs Commission (SAC) of the DPRK, relieved the premier of the DPRK Cabinet of his post and appointed new premier. A decree of the SAC on it was made public on August 13, Juche 109 (2020). Kim Jae Ryong was relieved from the premiership of the DPRK Cabinet and Kim Tok Hun appointed as new premier, according to the decree," KCNA reported.

According to the Yonhap news agency, Kim Tok Hun, 59, had served as the head of the parliamentary budget committee before the new appointment.