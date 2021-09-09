UrduPoint.com

Kim Jong Un Attends Parade Marking North Korea's Formation Without Addressing Public

Thu 09th September 2021

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the parade of civilian defense forces marking 73 years since the country's foundation but did not deliver a public speech, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday

North Korea has celebrated the Day of the Foundation of the Republic on September 9 annually since 1948, after proclaiming the formation of an independent state. This year's celebration coincided with the 10th anniversary since Kim came to power.

The parade began Thursday midnight (15:00 on Wednesday GMT) at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.

Kim reportedly appeared on the balcony above the square to declare the parade open and was greeted with cheers and flowers. He did not address the public, however, leaving the traditional speech over to Ri Il Hwan, a senior official in the political office of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

Ri pledged modernization of North Korean defense sector and strengthening of the army.

The parade started with artillery volleys by a squadron of planes. Members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards militia participated in the parade alongside civilian defense units � employees of various factories, workers in sports and culture sectors, medical frontline workers, members of the health ministry and the ministry of railways, and employees of the state-owned Air Koryo company. Columns of motorcycles and agricultural machinery also traversed the square.

No missiles or major nuclear weapons were displayed at the parade, KCNA said. Two previous parades, held in October 2020 and January 2021 demonstrated the country's military might with new equipment and weapons, including intercontinental ballistic missiles and surface-to-ship cruise missiles.

