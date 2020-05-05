UrduPoint.com
Kim Jong Un Awarded Russia's WWII Victory Anniversary Medal - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:03 PM

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been awarded with Russia's medal on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the WWII for his contribution to preserving the memory about Soviet soldiers buried in his country, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been awarded with Russia's medal on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the WWII for his contribution to preserving the memory about Soviet soldiers buried in his country, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said on Tuesday.

"In accordance with Russian President's [Vladimir Putin] Decree, North Korean State Council Chairman Kim Jong Un was awarded the medal marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War for a great personal contribution to preserving the memory of Soviet citizens who died and were buried on North Korea's soil and for taking care of burials and memorials of Soviet soldiers in North Korea," the diplomatic mission said.

The embassy added that Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora handed the medal to North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho at a ceremony at the Mansudae Palace of Congress in Pyongyang on Tuesday.

Matsegora and Ri also held a brief conversation and confirmed that both countries would continue developing mutual cooperation.

