MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for a boost of the country's nuclear arsenal, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports.

During a plenary meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), Kim Jong Un highlighted "the importance and necessity of a mass-producing of tactical nuclear weapons and calls for an exponential increase of the country's nuclear arsenal," KCNA said, as quoted by the South Korean Yonhap news agency on Sunday.

The North Korean leader also called for the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in 2023.

In addition, Kim Jong Un set out the goal of putting a reconnaissance satellite into orbit as early as possible, according to KCNA.