SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has congratulated Xi Jinping on his reelection as General Secretary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday.

"Please accept my warmest congratulations to you on the happy news that the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China has been successful and you have been reelected as General Secretary of the Party Central Committee," Kim's message read, as quoted by KCNA.

Xi's reelection for a third term marked an "epochal milestone" for China and its population, the North Korean leader noted, expressing his hope that Pyongyang and Beijing would further bolster relations.

Kim promised to shape "a beautiful future" of bilateral ties and drive the socialist cause in both countries.

Earlier on Sunday, Xi was elected for a third term as CCP General Secretary and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) by the 20th Congress of the CCP.

The first plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the CCP appointed other senior leadership of the party ” members of the Politburo and its Standing Committee ” which will lead the country in the next five years.