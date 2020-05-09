UrduPoint.com
Kim Jong Un Congratulates Putin On 75th Anniversary Of Victory Over Nazism - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) North Korean (DPRK) leader Kim Jong Un sent on Saturday a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, congratulating him on the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, North Korea's state media reported.

"Kim Jong Un in his message extended his warm congratulations and greetings to Putin, the friendly government and people of Russia on behalf of the DPRK government and people on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Russia's victory in the Great Patriotic War," the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

In the letter, Kim said that 75 years ago the Russian people had demonstrated "heroism and self-sacrificing spirit" to defend the country, and protect global peace and security.

"The DPRK-Russia relations are now further developing in conformity with the aspiration and desire of the peoples of the two countries, overcoming all kinds of challenges and hardships, by inheriting the precious tradition of friendship forged with the feelings of comrade-in-arms in the sacred war against common enemies, it [the letter] stressed," KCNA noted.

Kim also wished successes to Putin in building a powerful state as well as fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 9 is widely celebrated in Russia and former Soviet republics as Victory Day over Nazi Germany in World War II.

