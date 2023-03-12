Kim Jong Un Discusses War Deterrence Steps at Military Commission Meeting - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting with the ruling party's military commission to discuss war deterrence measures, dispatching the army to construction sites across the country, as well as rural development, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday.

The fifth enlarged meeting of the eighth Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) discussed and adopted "the important practical steps" for making use of North Korea's war deterrent in dealing with "the war provocations of the US and South Korea (that) are reaching the red line," KCNA said.

The session also discussed the duties of the Korean People's Army (KPA) for accelerating rural development, regional construction and "grand socialist construction," as well as "dispatching the KPA to the major theaters for rapid development in socialist construction," the state media said.

Kim reportedly noted that the army should become "a driving force and model" in the socialist rural construction and economic development.

Seoul and Washington are scheduled to begin the 11-day Freedom Shield joint exercise on March 13 ” the longest US-South Korea computer-simulated command post training ” along with separate large-scale field maneuvers called Warrior Shield. Pyongyang sees the joint drills off its coast as a preparation for invasion and has repeatedly cautioned the allies against stirring tensions.