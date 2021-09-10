UrduPoint.com

Fri 10th September 2021

Kim Jong Un Honors Predecessors on 73rd Anniversary of N. Korea's Founding - State Media

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the mausoleum of his late father Kim Jong Il and grandfather Kim Il Sung on the 73rd anniversary of the country's founding, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, paid homage to the late leaders at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of the former leader and the country's founder lie and their life-size statues are mounted.

"Honorable General Secretary and his honorable wife, together with the participants, paid high respect to the statues," the KCNA said.

Kim Jong Un and his wife were accompanied by the members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, Choe Ryong Hae, Jo Yong Won, Kim Tok Hun and Pak Jong Chon, as well as other senior officials.

On Thursday, North Korea held a parade of civilian defense forces in Pyongyang to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the country's founding. Kim attended the parade but refrained from delivering the traditional address to the public.

