Kim Jong Un Inspects Typhoon-Hit Areas in North-Korea, Vows to Build 25,000 Houses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected on Wednesday recovery works at the Komdok area of the South Hamgyong province, which was recently hit by flooding and typhoons, and promised to build at least 25,000 houses over the next five years in the damaged areas.

"The current construction for recovery from damage should be set as the first-stage project which must be completed during the 80-day campaign with all-out efforts, stressing his pledge to build 25 000 new dwelling houses ... during the five-year plan which will be outlined in the 8th Congress of the Party as the second-stage project," Kim said, as cited by Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling party.

Typhoon Maysak made landfall on September 3, followed by Haishen on September 7 - both slamming Wonsan, a coastal city in North Korea's southeastern Kangwon province. Thousands of homes were destroyed.

North Korea is vulnerable to flooding, due to the deforestation of mountains and hills. Its weak infrastructure also means that natural disasters pose a particular challenge to the country.