UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kim Jong Un Inspects Typhoon-Hit Areas In North-Korea, Vows To Build 25,000 Houses

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:53 PM

Kim Jong Un Inspects Typhoon-Hit Areas in North-Korea, Vows to Build 25,000 Houses

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected on Wednesday recovery works at the Komdok area of the South Hamgyong province, which was recently hit by flooding and typhoons, and promised to build at least 25,000 houses over the next five years in the damaged areas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected on Wednesday recovery works at the Komdok area of the South Hamgyong province, which was recently hit by flooding and typhoons, and promised to build at least 25,000 houses over the next five years in the damaged areas.

"The current construction for recovery from damage should be set as the first-stage project which must be completed during the 80-day campaign with all-out efforts, stressing his pledge to build 25 000 new dwelling houses ... during the five-year plan which will be outlined in the 8th Congress of the Party as the second-stage project," Kim said, as cited by Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling party.

Typhoon Maysak made landfall on September 3, followed by Haishen on September 7 - both slamming Wonsan, a coastal city in North Korea's southeastern Kangwon province. Thousands of homes were destroyed.

North Korea is vulnerable to flooding, due to the deforestation of mountains and hills. Its weak infrastructure also means that natural disasters pose a particular challenge to the country.

Related Topics

Wonsan North Korea Kim Jong September Congress From

Recent Stories

Three police officers awarded cash prizes

2 minutes ago

Italy Aims to Strengthen Bilateral Relations With ..

2 minutes ago

Italy Praises Russia's Assistance in Fight Against ..

2 minutes ago

EU Sanctions on Navalny Case to Target Chemistry R ..

14 minutes ago

Wildfire That Killed 4 in California' Shasta Count ..

14 minutes ago

Dead Catfish Found in Russia's Volgograd Likely Un ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.