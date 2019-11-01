UrduPoint.com
Kim Jong Un Invited To Celebrations Of 75th Anniversary Of WWII Victory In 2020 - Morgulov

Fri 01st November 2019

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been invited to celebrations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the World War II Victory in 2020, Russia is still waiting for a response, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told reporters Friday.

"Yes, Kim Jong Un has been invited to the celebration on May 9, we are waiting for a response," Morgulov said, adding that there had been no response yet.

