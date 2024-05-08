Kim Jong Un Mourns Death Of North Korea's Former Propaganda Chief
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) North Korea's former propaganda chief, credited with masterminding the personality cult surrounding the ruling Kim dynasty, has died, state media said Wednesday, with leader Kim Jong Un photographed bowing at his funeral bier.
Kim Ki Nam died on Tuesday due to old age and "multiple organ dysfunction", having been treated at a hospital since 2022, the country's official Korean Central news Agency said. He was 94.
Kim Jong Un visited the funeral hall early Wednesday morning, paid silent tribute and looked around the bier with "bitter grief over the loss of a veteran revolutionary who had remained boundlessly loyal" to the regime, KCNA said.
A wreath in the name of Kim Jong Un was "laid before the bier of the deceased", KCNA said.
Kim Ki Nam is best known for having led North Korea's key department for propaganda. In the 1970s, he was in charge of Pyongyang's official mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper, according to the North.
He is credited with masterminding the cult of the Kim family dynasty, and Pyongyang's state media on Wednesday described him as "a veteran of our Party and the revolution, a prestigious theoretician and a prominent political activist".
An image released by the Rodong Sinmun showed leader Kim Jong Un, dressed in a dark suit, solemnly paying his respects alongside high-ranking party and military officials, in front of what appeared to be a flower-decorated bier.
The Kim dynasty, established by Pyongyang's founding leader Kim Il Sung, has ruled the impoverished, isolated nation with an iron fist and pervasive personality cult over three generations.
The family are revered in the North as the "Paektu bloodline", named after the country's highest mountain and supposed birthplace of the late leader Kim Jong Il.
In 2015, images in state media showed the late official Kim Ki Nam, in his 80s at the time, taking notes diligently in front of Kim Jong Un, more than 50 years his junior.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
ECC approves to enhance wheat procurement targets
UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city
EU stumps up $125 mn for Yemen after aid groups' plea
Governor Tessori condemns May 9 riots, calls it a 'pre-planned conspiracy'
PM condoles with UAE President over Sheikh Tahnoun’s death
Milan nets Giro 4th stage, Pogacar retains lead
UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses
More Stories From World
-
US touts action on irregular migration at Guatemala gathering5 minutes ago
-
China's Xi in Serbia for talks to boost economic ties15 minutes ago
-
US restorationist solves 60-million-year-old dinosaur fossil 'puzzles'15 minutes ago
-
Blinken says US targeting those 'preying' on migrants35 minutes ago
-
Reus and Hummels 'close the circle' with Champions League return to Wembley36 minutes ago
-
Hummels stuns Mbappe and PSG to take Dortmund to Champions League final1 hour ago
-
Asian markets mixed as traders weigh rates outlook1 hour ago
-
Brazilians queue for precious water as flood damage intensifies2 hours ago
-
Ritacuba Blanco: death of a Colombian glacier2 hours ago
-
Leverkusen edge closer to Dublin as another record looms2 hours ago
-
Slovakia records 1,100 bomb threats in a day, launches terror probe8 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League result8 hours ago