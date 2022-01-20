Kim Jong Un Orders Govt to Reconsider All Trust-Building Measures With US - Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the government to reconsider all trust-building measures with the United States in response to what he describes as the hostile policy of Washington, media reported.

According to the Yonhap news agency, Kim told the political bureau about the intention to resume all suspended activities, probably meaning a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles testing.