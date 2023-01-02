(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on the occasion of the New Year, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reports.

"Accompanying him were Kim Tok Hun, Jo Yong Won, Choe Ryong Hae and Ri Pyong Chol, members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK (Workers' Party of Korea) Central Committee, and other members of the leadership body of the Party Central Committee," KCNA said on Monday.

Kim Jong Un and other participants in the Sunday ceremony laid flowers at the statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.

Kim Jong Un also visited the immortality halls where Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il lie, KCNA said.

On Sunday, KCNA reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulations on the New Year.