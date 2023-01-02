UrduPoint.com

Kim Jong Un Pays Tribute To Memory Of North Korea's Former Leaders - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Kim Jong Un Pays Tribute to Memory of North Korea's Former Leaders - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on the occasion of the New Year, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reports.

"Accompanying him were Kim Tok Hun, Jo Yong Won, Choe Ryong Hae and Ri Pyong Chol, members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK (Workers' Party of Korea) Central Committee, and other members of the leadership body of the Party Central Committee," KCNA said on Monday.

Kim Jong Un and other participants in the Sunday ceremony laid flowers at the statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.

Kim Jong Un also visited the immortality halls where Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il lie, KCNA said.

On Sunday, KCNA reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulations on the New Year.

Related Topics

Russia Hun Pyongyang Vladimir Putin Kim Jong Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2023

35 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

40 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilatera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilateral relations

10 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

16 hours ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Ev ..

16 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.