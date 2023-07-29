Open Menu

Kim Jong Un Pledges To Develop Cooperation With China To 'New High' - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Kim Jong Un Pledges to Develop Cooperation With China to 'New High' - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a reception for the Chinese delegation on Friday, during which the parties agreed to further develop cooperation and respond to the complicated international situation, the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday.

This week, the Chinese delegation, led by Chinese Communist Party politburo member Li Hongzhong, traveled to North Korea to take part in the celebrations of the anniversary of the end of the Korean War. It is the first visit of foreign officials to the country since the COVID-19 outbreak, KCNA reported.

During the reception, North Korea and China reaffirmed their stand to steadily develop the cooperation onto a new high stage through close strategic and tactical collaboration, as well as to cope with the complicated international situation on their own initiative, the news outlet reported.

Kim Jong Un also reportedly expressed gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for having dispatched a delegation to the celebrations, as well as for sending personal letter with best wishes.

On July 27, North Korea marked the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice Agreement that ended the Korean War of 1950-1953.

