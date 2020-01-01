Kim Jong Un Promises to Unveil New North Korean Strategic Weapons Soon - Reports

(@imziishan)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jon Un said that Pyongyang will continue developing strategic weapons unless the United States drops its hostile policy toward the country, promising to unveil new strategic weaponry in the near future, media reported on Wednesday, citing Kim's speech at the plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

Yonhap news Agency reported, citing North Korean state-run KCNA agency that Kim had called for further development of strategic weapons adding that the extent of bolstering of North Korea's nuclear deterrent would depend on the US attitude.

"The world will witness a new strategic weapon to be possessed by the DPRK in the near future," Kim added.