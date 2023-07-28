Open Menu

Kim Jong Un, Russian Delegation Led By Shoigu Attend Military Parade - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu oversaw a military parade on Thursday night in Pyongyang to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the armistice that ended the 1950-1953 Korean War, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Friday, citing the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency.

The parade featured North Korea's Hwasong-17 and solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as overflights of unmanned aerial vehicles, the report said. A Chinese senior delegation also attended the military parade.

