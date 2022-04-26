UrduPoint.com

Kim Jong Un Says At Parade That North Korea Will Continue To Strengthen Its Nuclear Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Kim Jong Un Says at Parade That North Korea Will Continue to Strengthen Its Nuclear Forces

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the parade in honor of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army (KPA), said on April 25 that his country will continue to strengthen its nuclear forces at maximum speed, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

"We will take measures to further develop and strengthen the nuclear forces that the DPRK possesses at maximum speed," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

According to him, North Korea will carefully prepare in order to be able to use the deterrent force of nuclear weapons at any time.

Related Topics

Army Nuclear North Korea Kim Jong April

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2022

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th April 2022

51 minutes ago
 US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Part ..

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Participate in Moscow - Russian Of ..

10 hours ago
 All political parties sit together to bring electo ..

All political parties sit together to bring electoral reforms: Javed Latif

10 hours ago
 Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tan ..

Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

10 hours ago
 Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.