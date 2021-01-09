UrduPoint.com
Kim Jong Un Says N.Korea To Keep Improving Nuclear Weapons To Deter Hostile Forces - KCNA

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 04:20 AM

Kim Jong Un Says N.Korea to Keep Improving Nuclear Weapons to Deter Hostile Forces - KCNA

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a report at the 8th ruling party congress that his country would continue to improve its nuclear weapons as it was forced to deter hostile forces, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"It is necessary to do so as to actively and fully deter and control the military threat that is forced on the Korean Peninsula, improving nuclear technologies, reducing the size and weight and increasing the strategic power of nuclear weapons," Kim said as quoted by the news agency.

