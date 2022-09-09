UrduPoint.com

Kim Jong-un Says North Korea Will Never Give Up Nuclear Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 05:20 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Friday that Pyongyang will never give up its nuclear arsenals as the United States is aimed at the fall of the North Korean regime.

"The aim of the US is not only to eliminate our nuclear weapons but to completely destroy our nuclear power to force us to give up the right of self-defense, to weaken us to overthrow our regime at any time," Kim Jong-un told the 7th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The leader added that no sanctions will make Pyongyang give up its nuclear weapons.

"This is the (US) misjudgment and miscalculation... You can impose sanctions for a hundred days, a thousand days, ten years, a hundred years. We are not going to give up the right to survival and the right to self-defense, on which the country's security and its people depend. And no matter how difficult a situation we find ourselves in, we, who have to deter an even bigger nuclear power, the United States that has created this political and military situation on the Korean Peninsula, can never give up nuclear weapons," the North Korean leader said.

