Kim Jong Un Says US Is N.Korea's Biggest Enemy - Reports

Sat 09th January 2021 | 03:10 AM

Kim Jong Un Says US Is N.Korea's Biggest Enemy - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the United States was his country's biggest enemy, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim said the US policy towards North Korea would not change, and this did not depend on who held the leading positions in the White House.

At the same time, he said Washington's rejection of a hostile policy would be the key to improving relations between the two countries.

More Stories From World

