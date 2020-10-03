Kim Jong Un Sends Message of Sympathy to Trump Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a message of sympathy to US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday.

On Thursday night, President Trump and the first lady announced that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

"Kim Jong Un, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, sent a message of sympathy to Donald J. Trump, president of the United States of America, on Oct. 3," KCNA said.

"He [Kim] offered his sympathy to the president and the first lady. He sincerely hoped that they would be recovered as soon as possible. He hoped they will surely overcome it. He sent warm greetings to them," KCNA added.