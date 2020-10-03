UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kim Jong Un Sends Message Of Sympathy To Trump Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 03:50 AM

Kim Jong Un Sends Message of Sympathy to Trump Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a message of sympathy to US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday.

On Thursday night, President Trump and the first lady announced that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

"Kim Jong Un, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, sent a message of sympathy to Donald J. Trump, president of the United States of America, on Oct. 3," KCNA said.

"He [Kim] offered his sympathy to the president and the first lady. He sincerely hoped that they would be recovered as soon as possible. He hoped they will surely overcome it. He sent warm greetings to them," KCNA added.

Related Topics

Trump Wife United States Melania Trump Kim Jong Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

4 hours ago

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

5 hours ago

O'Brian Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

4 hours ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

5 hours ago

Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiatio ..

5 hours ago

O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.