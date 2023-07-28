Kim Jong Un, Shoigu Discussed Strategic Defense Cooperation - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have discussed in Pyongyang the development of tactical and strategic defense cooperation between the countries, the North's state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported Friday.

During the meeting, the North Korean leader referred to Pyongyang's "judgment and principled stand on the rapidly changing international security environment and the military and political situation of the Korean peninsula" and exchanged views with Shoigu, the report said.

The officials "discussed some issues arising in further developing the strategic and tactical collaboration and cooperation between the two countries in the field of defence and security," the KCNA reported.