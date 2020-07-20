Kim Jong Un Slams Officials for Poor Management of Pyongyang Hospital Construction

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has harshly criticized the coordination commission responsible for the construction of the new Pyongyang General Hospital and demanded to fire all those with a role in the project's budget mishandling, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.

According to the news agency, while he "highly appreciated the builders for their labor feats," the leader noted serious problems in economic organization for the construction.

In particular, the North Korean leader criticized the commission for "organizing economy in a careless manner" and failing to properly set up the construction budget.

Kim instructed the relevant departments of the party's Central Committee to investigate the commission's performance and replace all those responsible for the problems in question.

In March, Kim attended a ceremony marking the start of the construction work of the hospital, which is due to be completed by October 10, on the 75th anniversary of the party founding.