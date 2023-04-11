Close
Kim Jong Un Urges Strengthening North Korea's War Deterrence - KCNA

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for the expansion and effective use of the country's rapidly strengthening war deterrence force amid "the ever-worsening security" situation on the Korean Peninsula, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

The sixth enlarged meeting of the eighth Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea was held on Monday at the party's Central Committee headquarters, chaired by Kim Jong Un, to discuss the current tough geopolitical situation in the region and develop various military action plans.

"The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un stressed the need to expand the DPRK's war deterrence being strengthened with increasing speed on a more practical and offensive and to effectively apply it as a measure for more strict control and management of the ever-worsening security on the Korean peninsula," KCNA reported.

The North Korean leader also reviewed "plans for offensive operation on the front" and various military documents, as well as noted the tasks of constantly updating and improving the army's combat capabilities, according to the report.

Since Friday morning, North Korea stopped responding to regular calls from the South through inter-Korean communication channels, including the military and the unification ministry lines. The two countries are supposed to hold routine calls twice a day ” in the morning and in the afternoon ” via military and liaison hotlines, but North Korea has not returned calls for the fifth day, according to South Korea's Defense Ministry.

