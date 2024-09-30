Kim Jong Un visits flood-hit areas for third time, inspects recovery efforts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited flood-affected areas in the northern part of the country to oversee the ongoing rehabilitation efforts, according to state media reports on Monday.

Kim toured North Phyongan province, where he underscored the immediate need to alleviate the suffering of flood victims.

"It is the most urgent task facing the Party and the government at present to alleviate the pain of the flood victims as early as possible and restore the production and living order in the flood-hit areas to the normal level,” Kim was quoted as saying.

Since July, North Korea has been hit by heavy rains, leading to widespread flooding in its northern and central regions. The flooding has displaced thousands of people, prompting Kim's government to deploy hundreds of volunteers to aid in rescue and recovery operations.

This marks Kim's third trip to the affected regions in as many months.