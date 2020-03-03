UrduPoint.com
Kim Jong Un's Sister Condemns Seoul Over Drill Comments: KCNA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:01 PM

Kim Jong Un's sister condemns Seoul over drill comments: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister condemned Seoul as "presumptuous" and "silly" over its response to a weapons drill by Pyongyang, state media reported Tuesday

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister condemned Seoul as "presumptuous" and "silly" over its response to a weapons drill by Pyongyang, state media reported Tuesday.

Kim Yo Jong was named in January as a first vice-department director of the Party Central Committee, and her issuing a statement of direct political significance highlights her central role in the North's hierarchy.

