(@FahadShabbir)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister condemned Seoul as "presumptuous" and "silly" over its response to a weapons drill by Pyongyang, state media reported Tuesday

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister condemned Seoul as "presumptuous" and "silly" over its response to a weapons drill by Pyongyang, state media reported Tuesday.

Kim Yo Jong was named in January as a first vice-department director of the Party Central Committee, and her issuing a statement of direct political significance highlights her central role in the North's hierarchy.