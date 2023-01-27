(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Russia will "burn to the ground" weapons that the United States and Western countries brag about, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who is the deputy head of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said as quoted by the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

"I have no doubt that any military equipment that the United States and the West brag about will be burned to the ground in the face of the invincible fighting spirit and might of the heroic Russian army and people," Kim Yo Jong said.