UrduPoint.com

Kim Jong Un's Sister Has No Doubt That Russia 'Burns To Ground' Western Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Kim Jong Un's Sister Has No Doubt That Russia 'Burns to Ground' Western Weapons

Russia will "burn to the ground" weapons that the United States and Western countries brag about, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who is the deputy head of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said as quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Russia will "burn to the ground" weapons that the United States and Western countries brag about, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who is the deputy head of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said as quoted by the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

"I have no doubt that any military equipment that the United States and the West brag about will be burned to the ground in the face of the invincible fighting spirit and might of the heroic Russian army and people," Kim Yo Jong said.

Related Topics

Army Russia United States Kim Jong

Recent Stories

EDGE Group announced as strategic partner for IDEX ..

EDGE Group announced as strategic partner for IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

11 minutes ago
 Biden Appoints Former COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zi ..

Biden Appoints Former COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients as New Chief of Staff - S ..

4 minutes ago
 Japan's Nissan to Recall Over 500,000 Serena, X-Tr ..

Japan's Nissan to Recall Over 500,000 Serena, X-Trail Models Over Technical Flaw

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Child Helpline 1121 integrated with 911

Sindh Child Helpline 1121 integrated with 911

4 minutes ago
 Skilled manpower vital to increase economic produc ..

Skilled manpower vital to increase economic productivity: speakers

4 minutes ago
 OPCW Investigation Finds Syrian Air Force Responsi ..

OPCW Investigation Finds Syrian Air Force Responsible for 2018 Duma Chemical Att ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.