SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister and deputy director of a department of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, Kim Yo Jong said those who doubt the capabilities of North Korea's missiles will soon be able to see what they can do, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

Kim Yo Jong said this in an article criticizing Seoul and foreign experts who questioned the performance of North Korean missile and satellite technologies.

Pyongyang has recently carried out numerous ballistic missile tests.

According to KCNA, Kim Jong Un's sister also denied statements by unnamed foreign experts who doubted that satellite systems, also tested by North Korea, were able to operate normally.

She also reiterated that North Korea was not afraid of sanctions.