MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, deputy director of a Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee department Kim Yo Jong, said her country will use nuclear weapons if South Korea starts "military confrontation," the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

"If South Korea engages in military confrontation, our combat nuclear forces will inevitably have to do their duty," Kim Yo Jong was quoted as saying.

She said it was "a very big mistake" on the part of the South Korean defense minister to speak about a preventive strike against North Korea.