Kim Jong Un's Sister Warns S.Korea That North Ready For 'Next-Stage Action' Amid Tensions

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Pyongyang is ready to take new actions against Seoul amid growing tensions over a leafleting campaign by defectors in South Korea, Kim Yo Jong, first deputy director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the Workers' Party of Korea and sister of the North Korean leader, said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the North Korean leadership, long dismayed by the South's inability to stop a North Korean defectors' campaign of sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border by balloons, decided at a Central Committee meeting to start treating Seoul as an "enemy." Pyongyang also announced that it would cut all communication lines, including military hotlines, with South Korea, saying it had nothing more to discuss with Seoul.

"Certainly, time has come to break with those of south Korea. We will soon take next-stage action. I gave an instruction on decisively taking next-stage action to the departments related to the affairs against the enemy exercising my authority given by the Chairman and the Party and state," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement, as quoted by the Voice of Korea broadcaster.

The sister of Kim Jong Un also noted that she would hand over the right to take the next action against South Korea to the General Staff of North Korean army.

