Kim Reneging On Promise To Halt Nuclear Tests To Be 'Deeply Disappointing' - Pompeo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 05:10 AM

Kim Reneging on Promise to Halt Nuclear Tests to Be 'Deeply Disappointing' - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) The Trump administration would be deeply disappointed if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke his promise to halt nuclear testing, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview.

Earlier, Kim said Pyongyang will unveil a new strategic weapon in the near future if the United States continues its hostile policies, Yonhap news Agency reported citing North Korean state-run KCNA.

"If Chairman Kim has reneged on the commitments he made to President Trump that is deeply disappointing," Pompeo told CBS News on Tuesday. "We've lived up to our commitments. We continue to hold out hope that he [Kim] will live up to his as well."

