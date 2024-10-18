Open Menu

Kim Tells North Korean Soldiers South Is 'hostile, Foreign' Country

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Kim tells North Korean soldiers South is 'hostile, foreign' country

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Kim Jong Un told North Korean soldiers that the South was a "foreign" country, state media reported Friday, saying Pyongyang had jettisoned any idea of reunification.

Despite remaining officially at war, the two Koreas have long defined ties as a "special relationship", not state-to-state relations, with a view to eventual reunification.

But Kim in January defined Seoul as his country's "principal enemy", and on Friday described ties with the South as an "evil relationship" that had ended with the detonation of roads between the two.

After months of laying fresh mines and ramping up security on the border, Pyongyang this week blew up roads and railways linking it to the South, and said its constitution now defined the South as a "hostile" state.

"Our army should keep in mind once again the stark fact that (South Korea) is a foreign country and an apparent hostile country," Kim told the 2nd Corps of the Korean People's Army, state media said.

Dynamiting roads and railways this week means "the end of the evil relationship with Seoul," Kim said, plus "the complete removal of the... unreasonable idea of reunification".

The North's army will strike back if needed "against the hostile country, not the fellow countrymen," he added, the official Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

The North last week held a key meeting of its rubber-stamp parliament, where experts had widely expected the constitution to be revised.

On Thursday, Kim also examined "important documents" outlining the North's "military action plans for coping with different developments of the situation," KCNA said.

Pyongyang's official newspaper Rodong Sinmun published photographs of Kim issuing orders in front of a large, blurred map, while high-ranking officials diligently took notes.

The current armistice agreement, which ended active fighting in the 1950 to 1953 Korean War is akin to "a truce between the two systems that assert claims over the entire Korean Peninsula," said Hong Min, a senior analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

But "this system may lose its relevance" as North Korea might change the way it thinks about its borders, he told AFP.

"Such a shift would represent a transition from a temporary military demarcation line under ceasefire to a formal border system between nations," he added.

Related Topics

Army Parliament Pyongyang Seoul South Korea North Korea Kim Jong January May Border Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

12 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

12 hours ago
 Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karac ..

Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport

12 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 Worl ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores

12 hours ago
Suspect killed by accomplice during police encount ..

Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro

12 hours ago
 Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Ad ..

Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

12 hours ago
 Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in co ..

Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN

12 hours ago
 Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendm ..

Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui

12 hours ago
 Balochistan University of Information Technology, ..

Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sci ..

12 hours ago
 DC Kasur unveils safety plan to tackle road accide ..

DC Kasur unveils safety plan to tackle road accidents

12 hours ago

More Stories From World