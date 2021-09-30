UrduPoint.com

Kim Yo Jong: North Korean Leader's Newly Promoted Sister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 01:29 PM

Kim Yo Jong: North Korean leader's newly promoted sister

Sister, adviser, and now top official: the latest promotion of Kim Yo Jong, sibling to North Korea's leader, solidifies her position in Pyongyang's circles of power, analysts say

Seoul, Sept 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Sister, adviser, and now top official: the latest promotion of Kim Yo Jong, sibling to North Korea's leader, solidifies her position in Pyongyang's circles of power, analysts say.

She has long been among Kim Jong Un's closest lieutenants and one of the most influential women in the isolated regime, and on Thursday it was made official when state media announced she had been named to the State Affairs Commission (SAC), the country's top government body.

It is a major step up from her relatively junior position as a vice department director in the ruling party, and is likely to heighten speculation that she could be a long-shot candidate to succeed her brother -- whose health is a regular topic of rumour -- in the event of his demise.

Such a transition would give the socially conservative North its first female leader, but analysts caution it would defy convention.

"Kim Jong Un has raised Kim Yo Jong's status," said Shin Beom-chul, a researcher at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy.

Related Topics

Pyongyang North Korea Kim Jong Women Media Event From Government Top

Recent Stories

PM vows to accelerate pace of work on CPEC project ..

PM vows to accelerate pace of work on CPEC projects

9 minutes ago
 Moin Khan, Aaqib Javed among the contenders for th ..

Moin Khan, Aaqib Javed among the contenders for the top roles in PCB

28 minutes ago
 Sudan's restive east adds to government woes

Sudan's restive east adds to government woes

34 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 179961cusecs water

IRSA releases 179961cusecs water

35 seconds ago
 Prague, Paris to Sign Deal on Purchase of 52 Frenc ..

Prague, Paris to Sign Deal on Purchase of 52 French Howitzers - Czech Defense Mi ..

36 seconds ago
 Canadian climber dies on Nepal's Mount Manaslu

Canadian climber dies on Nepal's Mount Manaslu

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.