(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) US-South Korean drills will harm relations between the two Koreas and undermine the the leaders' intention to restore mutual trust, the North Korea leader's sister Kim Yo Jong, who is a deputy department director of the Workers' Party of Korea, said on Sunday.

"For some days I have been hearing an unpleasant story that joint military exercises between the south Korean army and the U.S. forces could go ahead as scheduled ... I view this as an undesirable prelude which seriously undermines the will of the top leaders of the north and the south wishing to see a step taken toward restoring mutual trust and which further beclouds the way ahead of the north-south relations," Kim said, as quoted by the KCNA news agency.

The Defense Ministry of South Korea has reportedly been in talks with the US over when and where to conduct annual summer drills not to damage the relations with North. In the past years, the drills have been held via computer simulations.

Earlier in the week, the South and the North agreed to restore the severed communication channels, slightly over a year after Pyongyang blew up a joint liaison office near the border town of Kaesong.