Kim's Sister Warns South Korea Of Consequences Over Propaganda Leaflets Against North

Sun 02nd May 2021 | 11:40 AM

Kim's Sister Warns South Korea of Consequences Over Propaganda Leaflets Against North

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) The North Korea leader's sister, Kim Yo-jong, warned South Korea on Sunday that their recent failure to stop North Korean defectors from spreading anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets will have consequences.

"We regard the manoeuvres committed by the human scum in the south as a serious provocation against our state and will look into an action corresponding to them," she said as quoted by North Korea's state media KCNA.

Her message comes after a group called the Fighters for a Free North Korea said that they had flown around 500,000 leaflets with 500 booklets and 5,000 $1 bills into North Korea through an unidentified border on 10 balloons even though a ban on sending leaflets across the northern border is in place in the South.

"We have already seriously warned the South Korean authorities of the consequences to be entailed by their wrong act of giving a silent approval to the human scum's wild moves for the north-south relations," Kim added.

The anti-leaflet ban was put in place to defuse tensions between the North and South. Seoul's unification ministry urged people in the South to follow the anti-leaflet ban in order to protect the safety and lives of citizens residing in border areas.

