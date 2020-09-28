UrduPoint.com
Kim's 'Unprecedented' Apology For Shooting Incident Reflects Commitment To Peace - Moon

South Korean President Moon Jae-in believes that the recent letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with an apology for a recent border shooting incident reflects Pyongyang's commitment to avoiding the breakdown of the relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in believes that the recent letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with an apology for a recent border shooting incident reflects Pyongyang's commitment to avoiding the breakdown of the relations.

"It's unprecedented and very unusual to have apologized immediately and directly as the supreme leader of North Korea," Moon said as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

According to Moon, the apology shows that Kim is taking the case seriously and also represents a confirmation of his desire to prevent the inter-Korean relations from heading toward a breakdown,

Last week, Suh Hoon, director of national security at the South Korean presidential office said that Moon and Kim had recently exchanged personal letters and expressed hope for the improvement of bilateral relations.

Kim apologized to Seoul for the shooting of a South Korean official from a fisheries patrol boat that entered the territorial waters of North Korea one week ago.

The North Korean leadership expressed deep regret about the situation, especially taking into account that the two sides have managed to restore at least a little "trust and respect."

