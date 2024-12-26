King Abdulaziz Camel Festival Showcases Traditional Camel-related Tools
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Al-Sayahid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) A Heritage Commission pavilion at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival is showcasing important tools that Arabs had traditionally used in their daily interactions with camels, namely "Al-shaddad" and "Al-ja'ed," to introduce their historical significance to visitors. Al-shaddad, a wooden structure placed on the camel's hump, serves as a seat for the shepherd.
It also functions as a holder for saddles and two connected wool bags.
Al-ja'ed refers to tanned leather, stripped of its hair, that covers Al-shaddad, shielding from the sun's heat or cold weather.
Characterized by vibrant colors and intricate engravings adorned with fringes, Al-ja'ed exemplifies the artistry and craftsmanship of past generations.
The Heritage Commission's dedicated pavilion showcasing these traditional tools provides visitors with the opportunity to learn about their historical importance and understand their integral role in the lives of past generations. By preserving and displaying these artifacts, the festival aims to maintain the enduring connection between camels and the cultural identity of the nation.
Recent Stories
Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..
Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10
Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs
Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network
Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..
Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..
FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years
Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7
Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes
More Stories From World
-
Foreign Minister arrives in Kuwait for 46th extraordinary meeting of GCC Ministerial Council5 minutes ago
-
Planting 1,000 Sidr trees initiative commences in Rijal Almaa5 minutes ago
-
King Abdulaziz Camel Festival showcases traditional camel-related tools5 minutes ago
-
Chinese scientists make breakthrough in dynamic wireless charging efficiency15 minutes ago
-
China unveils results of 5th national economic census15 minutes ago
-
China unveils data on core industries of digital economy of 202325 minutes ago
-
Laos, Thailand pledge joint efforts to combat drugs25 minutes ago
-
Xinjiang sets new tourism record with 300 mln visits this year25 minutes ago
-
Japan Airlines says systems restored after cyberattack35 minutes ago
-
China resumes port quarantine of Australian lobsters35 minutes ago
-
Fenerbahce Beko to visit Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade in EuroLeague45 minutes ago
-
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses boosting bilateral trade and investment with Pakistan55 minutes ago