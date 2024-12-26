Open Menu

King Abdulaziz Camel Festival Showcases Traditional Camel-related Tools

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Al-Sayahid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) A Heritage Commission pavilion at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival is showcasing important tools that Arabs had traditionally used in their daily interactions with camels, namely "Al-shaddad" and "Al-ja'ed," to introduce their historical significance to visitors. Al-shaddad, a wooden structure placed on the camel's hump, serves as a seat for the shepherd.

It also functions as a holder for saddles and two connected wool bags.

Al-ja'ed refers to tanned leather, stripped of its hair, that covers Al-shaddad, shielding from the sun's heat or cold weather.

Characterized by vibrant colors and intricate engravings adorned with fringes, Al-ja'ed exemplifies the artistry and craftsmanship of past generations.

The Heritage Commission's dedicated pavilion showcasing these traditional tools provides visitors with the opportunity to learn about their historical importance and understand their integral role in the lives of past generations. By preserving and displaying these artifacts, the festival aims to maintain the enduring connection between camels and the cultural identity of the nation.

