King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Bans Hunting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 01:40 PM

King Abdulaziz Royal reserve bans hunting

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority has put a ban on hunting within the boundaries of the reserve, consistent with the Kingdom's commitment to sustainable resource management and biodiversity conservation, as outlined in the royal reserves 2030 strategy and the Saudi Green Initiative.

The ban applies to all wildlife, including birds, particularly those species that face extinction. Field teams will collaborate with the Ministry of Interior’s Special Forces for Environmental Security and other concerned agencies to apprehend possible violators and refer them to authorities for prosecution.

The authority stressed the obligation to adhere to the laws concerning the environment and the executive regulations regarding hunting, stressing that whoever violates them will be penalized in accordance with the law. The hunting ban on King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve concides with the announcement by the National Center for Wildlife that the hunting season starts in the Kingdom in September 2024 and ends in January 2025.

King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve is one of seven established by Royal Order. It is member in the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Its chairman is Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz.

