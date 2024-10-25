King Abdulaziz University Partners With Bernhard Schulte Ship Management
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) King Abdulaziz University's Faculty of Maritime Studies entered into a strategic partnership with Bernhard Schulte Ship Management Ltd. (BSM). The collaboration aims to elevate the quality of maritime education, bridge the gap between academia and industry, and foster the growth of Saudi Arabia's maritime sector.
The agreement was signed by Faculty of Maritime Studies Dean Dr. Faisal bin Wahs Al-Dhubyani and BSM Human Resources Director Eva Rodriguez.
