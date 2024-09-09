King Abdulaziz University Wins Gold At ICAN 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) King Abdulaziz University won the gold medal at the 9th International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada (iCAN 2024).
Competing with a scientific research paper against over 700 participants, the university was also presented with a special international award by the World Invention Intellectual Property Associations (WIIPA) and the award for Best Presentation. This gold medal was achieved through the project "Fasyla" by team members Hassan Marji Al-Sulami from the Faculty of Engineering in Rabigh, Omar Jamal Bahassan from the Faculty of Environmental Sciences, Muath Abdullah Al-Nifaie from the Faculty of Computing and Information Technology, Faisal Ali Al-Qabsani from the Faculty of Sciences, and Abdulaziz Muteb Al-Qattan from the Faculty of Computing and Information Technology in Rabigh.
The project is an innovative system designed to engage users in environmental work through cutting-edge technology using AI and LiDAR technology.
The "Fasyla" system guides users on the correct methods of planting and the areas required for cultivation, according to city targets, rewarding them with points that can be exchanged for valuable prizes through collaboration with various companies and cooperating entities.
The system integrates corporate efforts and social responsibility initiatives to contribute to achieving global climate goals, aiming for a more sustainable future through an approach that includes all segments of society.
The team looks forward to presenting the project to the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification at the upcoming international forum "Corporate Social Responsibility: For a Sustainable Future", scheduled to be held in Riyadh on October 28.
