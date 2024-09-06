Open Menu

King Abdulaziz University Wins Gold Medal, International Awards

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) King Abdulaziz University won the gold medal at the 9th International Invention and Innovation Competition (iCAN2024) in Canada.

It also received a special international award from the World Invention and Intellectual Property Association (WIIPA) and the Best Video Presentations Award among over 700 participants for its project, "Fasyla". The project is an innovative design system that involves users in environmental work through advanced technology, including artificial intelligence and lidar technology.

The Fasyla system provides guidance to users on proper planting methods and the necessary planting areas based on the city's targets.

Users are rewarded with points that can be redeemed for valuable prizes through collaborations with various companies and partners.

The system brings together the efforts of companies and social responsibility initiatives to contribute to global climate goals and work towards a more sustainable future. These efforts follow an inclusive investment approach that involves all segments of society.

The team is excited about presenting the project at the upcoming Global CSR Forum in Riyadh on October 28, where they plan to showcase it to the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification (NCVC).

